The LaFayette Ramblers finally opened the 2021 season on Thursday and did so with a big Region 6-AAA victory at Adairsville, 4-2.
Haidon Pickard got the initial goal of the night off an assist from Karson Ledford and Ledford, the team's lone senior, would later add his own tally with younger brother Levi Ledford getting credited with an assist.
Daniel Lopez later sent a nice pass forward to Pickard, who scored his second of the night, and Lopez found the back of the net himself on a free kick for the Ramblers' final goal of the evening
Hayden Rainwater came up with seven saves in goal for LaFayette (1-0, 1-0).
In the girls' match, the Lady Ramblers (0-1, 0-1) fell by a narrow 1-0 count, but got a solid performance in goal from Laney Rayburn in defeat, according to head coach Caleb Perry.
LaFayette will go back on the road on Tuesday when they continue region play against LFO.
The Rambers' JV also faced Trion earlier in the week and lost a 2-1 decision. Jacob Hamilton scored the only goal for LaFayette off a Landen Kennedy corner kick, while Rob Hannah was praised by head coach Chase Horne for his defensive effort.