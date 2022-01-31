SOCCER: LaFayette boys open with draw versus Trion By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Jan 31, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The LaFayette Ramblers opened the 2022 season on the road against a solid Trion club on Monday night and returned home with a 2-2 tie.Kade Ballew took a nice corner kick from Daniel Lopez for the first tally of the season for LaFayette just moments after the Bulldogs put home the first goal of the match.In the second half, LaFayette took the lead as a crossing pass from Lopez once again found the foot of Ballew, who blasted home the go-ahead goal.However, Trion tied things up with three minutes left and the match would end in a tie.Hayden Rainwater and Rob Hannah were standouts on defense for LaFayette (0-0-1), according to head coach Chase Horne.Both the Ramblers and Lady Ramblers will be in action on Friday with the home openers against Dalton Academy at Jack King Stadium. The LaFayette girls will begin the evening's festivities at 5 p.m. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Jan. 17-23, 2022 Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton offering CNA training Libertarian Party candidates launch signature drives Lynn Long, former Catoosa commissioner and Fort Oglethorpe mayor, dies Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Jan. 10-16, 2022 Local Events Latest e-Edition Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Gov Tech Market Gains Steam, Breaks Records in 2021 1 min ago World's First Electric Autonomous Cargo Ship Sets Sail 1 min ago Why Your Agency Needs a New Cybersecurity Plan -- Now 1 min ago Digitizing Vehicle Titles Is the Way Forward for States 1 min ago El Paso IT Tackles Human-Centered Design, Cybersecurity 1 min ago