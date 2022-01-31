LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Ramblers opened the 2022 season on the road against a solid Trion club on Monday night and returned home with a 2-2 tie.

Kade Ballew took a nice corner kick from Daniel Lopez for the first tally of the season for LaFayette just moments after the Bulldogs put home the first goal of the match.

In the second half, LaFayette took the lead as a crossing pass from Lopez once again found the foot of Ballew, who blasted home the go-ahead goal.

However, Trion tied things up with three minutes left and the match would end in a tie.

Hayden Rainwater and Rob Hannah were standouts on defense for LaFayette (0-0-1), according to head coach Chase Horne.

Both the Ramblers and Lady Ramblers will be in action on Friday with the home openers against Dalton Academy at Jack King Stadium. The LaFayette girls will begin the evening's festivities at 5 p.m.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

