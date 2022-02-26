SOCCER: LaFayette boys earn first region win By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Feb 26, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The LaFayette Ramblers picked up their first Region 6-AAA victory on the season on Thursday night with a 2-1 victory at Adairsville.Team captain Daniel Lopez scored twice, once off an assist by Jacob Brown, and Lopez came through with an unassisted goal with four minutes remaining to break a 1-1 deadlock.Rob Hannah and Hayden Rainwater were defensive standouts for LaFayette (2-2-1, 1-1).In the opener, the Lady Ramblers suffered a 2-0 defeat to fall to 3-1 overall and 0-1 in 6-AAA play.No further details were provided as of press time. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Feb. 7-13, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 Business owner George Andrews says Lafayette Road in Fort Oglethorpe looking good Buddy Gross captures second Bassmaster Elite Series win in Florida New CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia will be smart hospital Latest e-Edition Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories MBC Group partners with MGM for premium series 1 hr ago CHSAA boys' hoops: St. Peter's nearly completes stunning comeback, but falls to Holy Cross in OT, 71-70 1 hr ago UAE relaxes COVID-19 precautions; masks no longer required outdoors 1 hr ago Abu Dhabi crown prince, Jordan's king discuss regional, international developments 1 hr ago Basketball scoreboard: Lakeview Academy girls fall in second round of Class A private schools playoffs 1 hr ago