The LaFayette Ramblers picked up their first Region 6-AAA victory on the season on Thursday night with a 2-1 victory at Adairsville.

Team captain Daniel Lopez scored twice, once off an assist by Jacob Brown, and Lopez came through with an unassisted goal with four minutes remaining to break a 1-1 deadlock.

Rob Hannah and Hayden Rainwater were defensive standouts for LaFayette (2-2-1, 1-1).

In the opener, the Lady Ramblers suffered a 2-0 defeat to fall to 3-1 overall and 0-1 in 6-AAA play.

No further details were provided as of press time.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

