Carol Anne Giannamore signs with Young Harris

Surrounded by parents, family members, friends, teammates, teachers, coaches and school administrators, Heritage’s Carol Anne Giannamore signed on to play soccer at NCAA Division II Young Harris College in a ceremony last week.

 By Scott Herpst

Another member of an outstanding girls’ senior soccer class from Heritage signed her college papers this past Wednesday as Carol Anne Giannamore pledged to play for Young Harris College.

She joins teammate Molly Cason, who recently signed with East Tennessee State.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

