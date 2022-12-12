Another member of an outstanding girls’ senior soccer class from Heritage signed her college papers this past Wednesday as Carol Anne Giannamore pledged to play for Young Harris College.
She joins teammate Molly Cason, who recently signed with East Tennessee State.
“It means a lot of hard work finally coming to something that is going to progress in the future,” Giannamore said of her signing day ceremony, which was attended by family members, friends, teammates, coaches, teachers and school administrators. “I’m going to be able to continue to do something that I love to do. A lot of hard work and years went into this and I’m just excited about achieving my dream.”
Giannamore, who has been playing the sport since the age of six, said it was around her eighth grade year when she felt that a future in college soccer was something she want to pursue.
“I just really knew I wanted to keep on doing it,” she explained.
That future will eventually take her to the heart of Georgia’s Blue Ridge Mountains to become a member of the Mountain Lions’ roster.
“It felt like I was already on the team right whenever I trained with them,” she added. “They felt like family. I could just see the chemistry that they have and I’m really excited to be a part of that.”
In three seasons with the Lady Generals so far, Giannamore has helped her team to a 33-8-2 record.
Her freshman season was cut short by the school stoppage brought on by COVID, but she was still able to record three assists and one goal in six matches. The following year, she earned second team All-Region status with seven goals and four assists as Heritage went 15-5 and advanced to the Class 4A Final Four.
Then, this past spring, she had six goals, six assists and was an All-Region honorable mention selection. Heritage was ranked in the top 10 most of the season and went 14-2-1, losing only to Northwest in region play and to North Oconee in the state quarterfinals, while the tie came against Dalton.
“Her quickness, her foot skills, her energy, it’s all just incredible,” said Heritage soccer coach Kevin Terry. “She’s just so dynamic out there. She’s gotten so much better over the years, but she just has extreme talent.
“Her work ethic and stamina is incredible. She just never quits. She’s tireless out there and she’s one of those that I never have to worry about taking a drill off. She’s going full speed all the time and pushing the other girls to go full speed. To me, her work ethic and her motor, those are her greatest superpowers.
“She’s also so talented in musical theater here at school. She’s just one of those types of people that’s just good at everything. She also gets along with everybody and she’s just an incredible human being.”
Lauren Peters, who also coaches the senior in soccer and works with her in the theater department, said Giannamore’s overall attitude and approach will make her a success at the next level.
“She is 100 percent committed to everything that she does and she’s so passionate about her interests,” Peters added. “She’s not scared to take constructive criticism or feedback, and that’s just going to fuel her to get better and better at the next level and be able to compete with the girls there. I’m so excited to see what she does.”
Giannamore, who said she is considering health and wellness and possibly nutrition as a major in college, added that she is ready to give it her all at Young Harris.
“I’m hoping to be able to bring some hard work, skill and a good attitude every day,” she said. “I’m just looking to glorify God in everything that I do and play to the best of my ability during my time there.”
Currently a member of the Peach Belt Conference, Young Harris was approved unanimously last month by the Conference Carolinas Board of Directors, making the school the 14th member of the NCAA Division II conference. They will officially join the conference in the 2023-24 season.