SOCCER: Hickman continues hot streak in Oakwood road win

Sep 14, 2022

The Oakwood Christian Eagles got four goals from Hunter Hickman in a 7-1 thrashing of Covenant Christian in a road win on Tuesday.

Hickman now has a team-high 16 goals on the season.

Isaiah Staven, Gavin Dempsey and Garrett Dempsey each scored once for OCA (6-0), while Covenant scored on its only shot of the match.

The Eagles will be at home this Friday (5 p.m.) to take on Old Suwanee Christian.