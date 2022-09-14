Oakwood Christian Eagles

The Oakwood Christian Eagles got four goals from Hunter Hickman in a 7-1 thrashing of Covenant Christian in a road win on Tuesday.

Hickman now has a team-high 16 goals on the season.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

