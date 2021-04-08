Two teams headed to their respective state tournaments faced off in LaFayette on Wednesday night and it was the visiting Heritage Generals scoring a 4-0 win over the Ramblers at Jack King Stadium.
Chipper Grayson found the net just five minutes into the match, while Stephen Scott scored the final three goals to record a hat trick for the Generals.
Heritage (6-5) will be the No. 4 seed from Region 7 for the Class AAAA state playoffs and will play at the winner of Region 6, which will be Marist or Druid Hills, in the opening round.
The Generals will tune up for the postseason with three final matches, at Chattanooga Christian on Friday, at home against Calhoun on Tuesday and back at home against Cartersville next Friday.
LaFayette (6-4) will play host to Morris Innovative on Monday before Trion come to Jack King on Wednesday for the Ramblers' final regular season match.
The Ramblers will be the No. 3 seed from Region 6 in the Class AAA state playoffs and will go on the road for the first round to take on the No. 2 seed from Region 7, most likely White County or Cherokee Bluff.
Heritage girls 5, LaFayette 0
In the first match of the evening, the Lady Generals held a slim 1-0 nearly 10 minutes into the second half, but added four more goals - three in the final 10 minutes - to pull away for the non-region victory against their former region rivals.
Molly Cason opened the scoring in the fourth minute of the match and that would be the only goal until Carol Anne Giannamore got one past Lady Rambler keeper Laney Rayburn with 31:30 to play.
Bailey Needham would make it 3-0 with 10:46 to play and Mady Terry connected on a shot on a tough angle at the 8:32 mark. Giannamore capped the win with her second tally, this one with 6:57 left.
Needham and Giannamore also added one assist apiece, while Brooke Fairchild had two assists. Emma Walther and Lindsay Connell each played a half in goal and both made one save.
Heritage (11-3) will play at Dalton on Friday before Tuesday's home match against Calhoun. The Lady Generals will be the No. 2 seed from Region 7.
LaFayette (2-7) will make up a 6-AAA match at Ringgold on Tuesday before Wednesday's season finale at home against Trion.