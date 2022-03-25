The Heritage Lady Generals improved to 11-0 overall in 5-0 in Region 7-AAAA with a 4-0 victory at Ridgeland on Thursday.
Molly Cason found the back of the net twice for her ninth and 10th goals of the season. Mady Raye Terry and Carol Anne Giannamore each scored once, while Brooke Fairchild and Emma Tennyson recorded assists.
Emma Walther and Emilie Holcomb combined for the shutout in goal for the Navy-and-Red.
Hannah Card had 16 saves for the Lady Panthers, who dropped to 7-6-1 overall and 0-4 in region play.
Both teams will play again on Tuesday. Ridgeland will travel to Pickens, while No. 6-ranked Heritage will host No. 4-ranked Northwest Whitfield. The Lady Bruins come into the game 10-3 overall and 4-0 in region play.
A Lady Generals' victory would give them the region championship and a No. 1 seed for the state tournament.
The Generals took down the Panthers, 3-1, in the nightcap.
Preston McPheters scored twice to give him 10 on the year and Triston Simmons found the net once. Simmons, Alex Bedwell and Micah Berry each picked up one assist.
Ridgeland's goal came from Liam Kenney off an assist from Bryan Ojeda.
Heritage is now 3-8-2 overall and 2-3 in Region 7-AAAA, while Ridgeland slipped to 2-8-2 overall and 0-3 in the region.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.