SOCCER: Heritage sweeps soccer openers, Ridgeland earns mixed results By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Feb 1, 2023 46 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Heritage and Ridgeland's soccer teams officially opened the 2023 season with rain-soaked matches Tuesday evening.In a match that was moved from Boynton to Chatsworth in order to play on a turf field, the Lady Generals steamrolled North Murray, 10-0, while the Generals earned a 3-1 win over the Mountaineers.No further information on the matches was available as of press time.Back in Rossville, the Lady Panthers fell behind 3-0 early in the second half and eventually dropped a 3-1 decision to Dade County.The Lady Wolverines scored in the 7th, 16th and 45th minutes, while Ridgeland's lone goal was scored by CeCe Davenport in the 76th minute off an assist by Rose Davenport.Hannah Card made four saves in goal for Ridgeland, while Maria Ronda also recorded a shot on goal for the Lady Panthers.The Panthers gave up an early goal, but got it back and ended up settling for a 1-1 tie in the nightcap.No further information on the match was available as of press time. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Dozens confront Catoosa zoning officials in ongoing conflict over backyard chickens Ossoff goes to bat for two proposed land preservation projects in Georgia Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Jan. 27, to Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Matisse Thybulle, no longer untouchable, drawing interest from Warriors and Kings 1 hr ago Phillies' opening-day roster projection: Andrew Painter, No. 5 starter? How will the DH be used? 1 hr ago Rick Armstrong: Rick Armstrong's Aurora, Elgin, Naperville boys basketball rankings and player of the week 1 hr ago EDITORIAL: Ignoring Tyre Nichols footage won't erase need for real police reform 1 hr ago Conventions, athletic events help spur post-pandemic visitation to Las Vegas in 2022 1 hr ago