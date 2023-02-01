Heritage and Ridgeland's soccer teams officially opened the 2023 season with rain-soaked matches Tuesday evening.

In a match that was moved from Boynton to Chatsworth in order to play on a turf field, the Lady Generals steamrolled North Murray, 10-0, while the Generals earned a 3-1 win over the Mountaineers.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In