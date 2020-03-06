The Heritage Lady Generals improved to 4-1-1 overall and 2-0 in Region 6-AAAA play with a dominant 9-1 victory at Pickens on Friday night.
Carol Anne Giannamore assisted Anna Boley on the first goal of the match in the 16th minute. Three minutes later, Boley scored again, this time off a feed from Mady Terry, and Boley would return the favor on a goal by Terry with three minutes left before halftime.
Pickens cut the gap to 3-1 on a penalty kick 13 minutes into the second half, but the Lady Generals would score the last six goals to run away with the win.
Boley found the back of the net three more times to finish with five on the night. Alyssa Boley scored on a free kick from 40 yards out and McKenna Bialecke scored twice in the final 10 minutes.
Giannamore finished with three assists on the evening, Terry added another assist in the second half and Emma Tennyson was credited with one assist, while keeper Lindsay Connell got the win in net.
In the boys' game, Heritage went into halftime tied 1-1, but allowed four second-half tallies in a 5-2 loss to the Dragons (8-1-1, 1-0). The Generals fell to 1-1-3 overall and 1-1 in region play.
Individual scoring had not been reported as of press time.