The Heritage Lady Generals improved to 12-4 overall after a 3-2 victory over a solid Calhoun squad Tuesday night in Boynton.
Brooke Fairchild, Mady Terry and Molly Cason all found the net for the Lady Generals in the regular-season finale. Heritage will be the No. 2 seed from Region 7 in the Class AAAA state playoffs when they get underway next week.
In the boys' match, the Generals put on a tremendous effort against the Class AAAAA Jackets, but fell by a 3-2 count.
William Cortez and Liam Smartt scored goals for Heritage (7-6). The Generals will play one more regular-season game this Friday night at home against Cartersville.