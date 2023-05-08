The 7-AAAA champion Heritage Lady Generals had five players named to the All-Region soccer first team, which was announced on Monday.
That group included Molly Cason, Brooke Fairchild, Carol Anne Giannamore, Zoie St. John and Mady Raye Terry.
Meryl Clark, Sadie Clark, Lexi Lyon and Sophia Hargis made the team from Northwest, while Southeast's first team picks featured Lesley Alanis, Ashley Hurtado and Marissa Gonzalez.
The rest of the first team was rounded out with Cedartown's Melissa Bahena and Campbell McKelvey, Sonoraville's Charity Perez and Central-Carroll's Harlow Rice.
Lindsay Connell, Cadence Greven, Emily Holcomb, Lila Langston and Aireanna Williams made the second team from Heritage. The rest of the squad included Samantha Lara, Yuiliana Herrada, Ana Arias and Lorelei Ewton of Northwest, Yareli Garcia, Mayah Camacho and Daisy Hernandez of Southeast, Julianna Segura-Rodriguez and Kristina Diaz of Cedartown, Jaren Sanchez of Sonoraville, and Maggie Payton of Central.
The girls' honorable mention list featured Emilie Freeman (Heritage), Sofia Ortiz, Jazmin Cortez and Silvana Gomez (Northwest), Tania Dominguez, Falestine Sarameh, Karen Garcia and Allison Maldonado (Southeast), Ashelyn Escalante, Sophia Fachisthers, Liyah Washington, Maritza Segura-Cruz and Selina Simon (Cedartown), Alexa Vigil, Lilli Kindl, Sophie Townsend, Layla Townsend and Braylee Moore (Sonoraville), and Braylin Little, Gabriella Baldassarri and Bella Abernathy (Central).
Tristan Simmons was the lone player from Heritage named to the boys' first team. That group also included Nico Cuna, Hayden Adams, Matthew Molina, Chris Tapia and Geovanny Arredondo of region champion Northwest, and Gerardo Favela, Angela Garcia, Leo Barajs and Diego Castillo of Southeast.
Yahir Pineda, Wuenry Escalante and Miguel Ornelas were selected from Cedartown. Javi Rodriguez and Tony Mora were the picks from Central, while Mateo Trujillo made the team from Sonoraville.
Second team picks included Tipton Smartt of Heritage, Nery Martinez, Giovanni Huitanda, Adrian Capistran, Fernando Mendiola and Juan Cabrera of Northwest, Jonathan Garcia, Erick Rios, Diego Ramirez and Victor Cordoba of Southeast, Gabriel Atkins, Calvin Cruz and Alex Sugura-Nunez of Cedartown, Cam Cochran and Jose Ortega of Central, and William Soldevilla of Sonoraville.
The honorable mention list featured Cruz Jackson, Micah Berry and Evan Wamsley (Heritage), Javier Plaza and Connor Stiles (Northwest), Jairo Garcia, Joseph Pina, Josh Lopez, Fernando Alvarez and Manuel Gonzalez (Southeast), Leo Segura, Johnathon Cordero, Yonaton Gonzalez, Chris Valle and Alexander Segura-Cruz (Cedartown), Tanner Davis, Andry Medrano, Orlando Perez, Camden Jones and Johnathan Martinez (Central), and Jose Garcia, Kevin Garcia, Sergio Perez and Josue Taboada-Hernandez (Sonoraville).
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
