Heritage Generals

The 7-AAAA champion Heritage Lady Generals had five players named to the All-Region soccer first team, which was announced on Monday.

That group included Molly Cason, Brooke Fairchild, Carol Anne Giannamore, Zoie St. John and Mady Raye Terry.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In