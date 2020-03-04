The Heritage Lady Generals picked up their first Region 6-AAAA victory of the season with a 3-0 decision at Ridgeland on Tuesday night.
Heritage (3-1-1, 1-0) led 1-0 at halftime after Brooke Fairchild scored off an assist by Haleigh Nichols in the 26th minute.
They made it 2-0 just two minutes into the second half as an Anna Boley pass found the foot of Allison Craft, who knocked it home. Boley tacked on the final goal with 15 minutes remaining, stealing a pass before lofting a shot into the top part of the net.
Lindsay Connell had one save for the Lady Generals.
Ridgeland fell to 2-2-3 overall and 0-1 in region play.
Heritage boys 1, Ridgeland 0
In the nightcap, the two teams put on a defensive battle with the only score of the night coming with just over two minutes left before intermission as Gauge Sartin tracked down a long through ball, got behind the Panther defense and beat a diving attempt by Ridgeland Will Voyles.
Mason Sherrill got the shutout in goal for the Generals (1-0-3, 1-0), while Voyles had an excellent game in goal for Ridgeland (5-1-1, 1-0), including several outstanding saves.