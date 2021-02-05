The Heritage High School soccer teams raised the curtain on the 2021 campaign at home on Thursday and finished with a split against visiting North Murray.
Heritage girls 7, North Murray 0
The opener saw the Navy-and-Red get two goals from Lila Langston, while goalkeepers Lindsay Connell, Emma Walther and Mady Raye Terry combined in net for a shutout victory.
Brooke Fairchild, Bailey Needham, Carol Anne Giannamore, Molly Cason, Emma Tennyson and Emma Walther all found the net once for Heritage (1-0), who scored six times in the second half to put the match out of reach.
Fairchild assisted on Needham's goal, while Cason also had an assist on Langston's second goal, the final one of the night for the Lady Generals.
North Murray boys 3, Heritage 1
The Generals, however, were not able to complete the sweep as the Mountaineers took the non-region victory.
William Cortez scored the lone goal for Heritage (0-1).
The Heritage boys are slated to play in Dalton against Morris Innovative on Monday, while both varsity clubs will be in action on Feb. 12 at Gordon Central.