The Heritage Lady Generals picked up a 3-0 win over county rival LFO on Tuesday.
Emma Tennyson opened the scoring in the 22nd minute on a deflected goal with McKenna Bialecke picking up the assist. Brooke Fairchild netted the final two goals in the 31st and 45th minutes off assists from Mady Raye Terry and Molly Cason.
The boys' match had to be postponed.
Heritage is slated to play matches at Pickens on Friday.
LFO girls 5, Christian Heritage 1
Emma Leverrett and Anesa Merdzo each knocked home a pair of goals on Thursday to lift the Lady Warriors (3-3) to a win in Dalton. Sydnee Brown scored once for LFO. Shaili Patel and Makenna Redmon anchored the defense to help Joanna Matute and Star Lockhart combine for the shutout. Each keeper recorded one save.
The girls' match was the only scheduled match of the night.