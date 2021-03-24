The Heritage Lady Generals took one more step toward a first-round home playoff match with a 7-2 victory at Central-Carroll on Wednesday night.
Lila Langston found the net twice, once off an assist by Carol Anne Giannamore and once after following up on a rebound off a shot from Molly Cason. Cason would score the second goal of the night for Heritage off an assist from Emma Tennyson and Cason would add an unassisted tally in the second half.
Brooke Fairchild also recorded two goals in the Region 7-AAAA victory. She made it 3-0 off an assist by Cadence Greven and she redirected a Mady Raye Terry corner kick for her second goal. Greven scored the last goal of the night for the Lady Generals unassisted.
Heritage improved to 7-3 overall and 4-1 in region play.
The Lady Generals' victory is also being celebrated in Rossville tonight as the loss by Central officially puts the Lady Panthers into the state playoffs for the first time since 1998.
Central (2-3 in region play) still has one more region match, coming up Friday at 7-AAAA leader Northwest. However, even with a win, the best the Lady Lions can do is finish 3-3 in the region, a mark already obtained by Ridgeland.
The Lady Panthers hold the head-to-head tiebreaker with their 1-0 win over Central late last month. Ridgeland also holds tiebreakers against Cedartown and Pickens and will be the No. 4 seed when the playoffs begin in a month.