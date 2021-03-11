The Heritage Lady Generals also picked up a match on Wednesday, but fell to Class 6A River Ridge, 2-0.
Coach Kevin Terry said the Knights were the best team the Navy-and-Red has faced so far this season.
"We didn't play poorly," he said. "I was proud of our effort and composure, overall. I feel like it was good preparation for our region matches next week, as well as the playoffs down the road. (River Ridge) reminded us of those Elite Eight matchups from the past."
Heritage has a pair of very tough Region 7-AAAA contests on tap for next week, Tuesday at Northwest Whitfield and Friday at Southeast Whitfield.