SOCCER: Heritage girls prep for showdown with Southeast By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Mar 10, 2022 The Heritage Lady Generals finally allowed a goal on Wednesday night, but their offense more than made up for it.Zoie St. John and Bailey Needham each had a hat trick as the Navy-and-Red thrashed visiting Pickens, 11-1, to move to 2-0 in Region 7-AAAA play.Brooke Fairchild netted a pair of goals, while Mady Raye Terry, Lila Langston and McKenna Bialecke each scored once. Molly Cason was a standout as she controlled play in the midfield.One night earlier, the Lady Generals (8-0 overall) picked up a 5-0 non-region victory at Cartersville.Bialecke scored twice, while Needham, Terry and Fairchild each dented the back of the net once.The Heritage boys were not as fortunate, however, as they suffered a pair of losses.They dropped a 4-0 decision to the Purple Hurricanes on Tuesday before falling to 2-6-2 overall and 1-1 in region play with a 7-4 loss to Pickens on Wednesday.Andrew Cass, William Cortes, Benjamin Breedlove and Evan Wamsley all scored for the Generals against the Dragons.Both teams will play at home on Tuesday in a pair of very important region matches against Southeast Whitfield. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.