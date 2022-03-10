Heritage Generals

The Heritage Lady Generals finally allowed a goal on Wednesday night, but their offense more than made up for it.

Zoie St. John and Bailey Needham each had a hat trick as the Navy-and-Red thrashed visiting Pickens, 11-1, to move to 2-0 in Region 7-AAAA play.

Brooke Fairchild netted a pair of goals, while Mady Raye Terry, Lila Langston and McKenna Bialecke each scored once. Molly Cason was a standout as she controlled play in the midfield.

One night earlier, the Lady Generals (8-0 overall) picked up a 5-0 non-region victory at Cartersville.

Bialecke scored twice, while Needham, Terry and Fairchild each dented the back of the net once.

The Heritage boys were not as fortunate, however, as they suffered a pair of losses.

They dropped a 4-0 decision to the Purple Hurricanes on Tuesday before falling to 2-6-2 overall and 1-1 in region play with a 7-4 loss to Pickens on Wednesday.

Andrew Cass, William Cortes, Benjamin Breedlove and Evan Wamsley all scored for the Generals against the Dragons.

Both teams will play at home on Tuesday in a pair of very important region matches against Southeast Whitfield.

