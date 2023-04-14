Heritage Generals

A vibrant rainbow made an appearance in the sky over Jeff Sims Field Thursday night and the Heritage Lady Generals are hoping that the pot of gold at the end of it contains the Class AAAA state championship trophy.

The Navy-and-Red took their first step toward capturing the school's first state soccer title with a hard-fought 4-0 victory over Madison County.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

