A vibrant rainbow made an appearance in the sky over Jeff Sims Field Thursday night and the Heritage Lady Generals are hoping that the pot of gold at the end of it contains the Class AAAA state championship trophy.
The Navy-and-Red took their first step toward capturing the school's first state soccer title with a hard-fought 4-0 victory over Madison County.
The Red Raiders, the fourth seed from ultra-tough Region 8, arrived in Boynton with a very non-fourth seed-like 12-3 record and battled the fifth-ranked Lady Generals for a full 80 minutes.
"That's the best No. 4 seed in the state right there," Heritage head coach Kevin Terry said of the Red Raiders. "They're tough, their midfield is really good and their forward up top is a lot to deal with. It took our whole defense to do it and they did a great job all night, and (keeper) Emily (Holcomb) stepped up when we needed it. She doesn't get a whole lot of work back there usually, but she makes the plays when we need her to."
Heritage controlled the majority of the possession in the first half, but was unable to find the net until 2:38 was left on the clock.
Carol Anne Giannamore fed a pass to Zoie St. John, who beat the Madison County keeper to the opposite corner. St. John nearly scored two more times in the final 90 seconds, including one off a corner kick.
The Red Raiders almost put home the equalizer just two minutes into the second half. Holcomb had to come off her line to challenge a loose ball, but the Madison County forward was able to get around her and send a ball towards the goal. However, the try slid just left the open net.
But 10 minutes into the second half, Heritage finally got the breathing room it was looking for.
With 30:54 left in the match, St. John played a nice ball to Aireanna Williams, who gathered it and calmly pushed it past the keeper to make it 2-0.
Approximately three minutes later, St. John and Williams, along with Brooke Fairchild, showed off some excellent passing, including a great first touch by St. John, as Fairchild hammered home the Lady Generals' third goal of the game.
"It was so nice to get a little insurance right there," Terry said. "We knew we were in for a battle tonight. We had some chances in the first half, but we couldn't cash them in, so getting that second and third goal was huge."
The visitors had another good look with 18:30 remaining, only to see a shot sail right of the target.
Then with 9:20 left to play, Lila Langston showed nice touch on an arcing shot that got over the head of the keeper after the Red Raiders' defense failed to clear the ball out of their own zone.
It would be the final tally of the night for Heritage, though Madison County's keeper prevented it from getting worse by making two great saves in the final seven minutes.
Heritage is set for a second-round showdown with second-ranked Holy Innocents' next week. The Golden Bears, the runner-up from Region 6, mercy-ruled Woodland-Stockbridge, 10-0, in their tournament opener on Thursday.
The date and time for the match had not been finalized as of press time, but Terry knows his team will have to be at its best.
"I'm very proud of how they played tonight," he added. "We showed some creativity in the final third, which we really haven't seen all year. That tells me things are starting to click and hopefully it's clicking at the right time."
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.