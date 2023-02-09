The Heritage Lady Generals began the season with high expectations and after just three matches, they are certainly looking the part.
Heritage moved to 3-0 on Wednesday with an 8-0 drubbing of Class AAAAA Cartersville, who fell to 3-2 on the season.
Zoie St. John continued her torrid start to the year. The sophomore found the net four times in the victory and already has 10 goals on the season after hat trick in each of her first two matches. Brooke Fairchild scored twice, Lila Langston knocked home another goal and Taylor Wade booted her first of the season.
Mady Raye Terry collected two assists, while Fairchild, Aireanna Williams, Molly Cason and McKenzie Davis each had one.
Emily Holcomb picked up another shutout for the Lady Generals, who have outscored their opponents 26-0 so far this season.
Heritage will look to keep it going on Friday with a 5:30 p.m. home match against Class AAAAAA Rome.
In the second match of the evening, the Generals earned their first-ever draw against the Canes and now sit at 2-1-1 on the year.
Individual scoring for Heritage was not available as of press time.
Cartersville is now 2-2-1 overall.
The Generals' next match will be Monday at 7 p.m. at home against county rival LFO. It will be the second contest of the night as the two girls' teams will collide at 5.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.