Heritage Generals

The Heritage Lady Generals, ranked No. 7 in Class 4A this week, got four goals and one assist from Zoie St. John in a 5-4 victory at traditional Class 5A stalwart Dalton on Wednesday.

Brooke Fairchild collected three assists. Aireanna Williams had one goal, and Molly Cason also was credited with an assist as Heritage ran its record to 8-1-2 overall.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

