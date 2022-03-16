It was a somewhat muted celebration on the field after the match, but the sound coming from behind the door of the home team's locker room moments later literally spoke volumes about how big Heritage's 2-1 victory over Southeast Whitfield was on Tuesday night.
The win kept the sixth-ranked Lady Generals perfect on the season at 9-0 overall and 3-0 in Region 7-AAAA play, while the third-ranked Lady Raiders (10-1-2, 3-1) endured their first loss in 13 matches this season.
"This was huge," Heritage head coach Kevin Terry said. "Southeast came in flying high and had played everybody and had beaten some tougher teams than we had too, so this was our first really tough test and they tested us.
"They faster than we were, in the first half for sure. I think our depth helped some in the second half, but we didn't get a lot of chances. I'm glad we were able to punch a couple in, but they're a good squad."
A steady drizzle prior to the game and during the first 10 minutes of play left a wet, slick playing surface for both teams in the Class AAA Top 10 showdown, but it was the home team that struck first.
A nice run by Brooke Fairchild led to a pass to Bailey Needham, who one-timed it to Molly Cason. Cason took one dribble and pushed a low shot across the grass and past a diving save attempt to give the Lady Generals a 1-0 lead with 30:41 left in the first half. It was the seventh goal of the year for the junior captain.
But almost before the Heritage supporters could sit back down, Southeast stunned the Lady Generals with the tying goal just 34 seconds later.
The third and what turned out to be the final tally of the night came at the 19:36 mark of the first half. A nicely struck long pass from Cason found the foot of Lila Langston, who one-timed it into the bottom left corner to give Heritage another one-goal advantage. It was Langston's 10th goal of the season.
Neither team found the net in the second half, but there was plenty of action to go around.
Heritage nearly scored less than three minutes into the second half, but an initial shot was saved by the Southeast keeper and a follow-up blast clanked off the post.
Both teams nearly converted on corner kicks within seconds of each other 10 minutes into the second half, and the Lady Raiders' keeper barely got a hand on a quick shot by Langston with just under 28 minutes to play.
Southeast turned up the pressure over the next 20 minutes and nearly scored on a pair of free kicks from well outside the box, but both shots sailed high and wide.
The Lady Generals were finally able to put some pressure on the Southeast defense as Mady Raye Terry just missed a shot with 6:41 to play, but the Heritage defense would be tested two more times before the final horn sounded.
Following a scramble in front of the goal after a Southeast corner kick, freshman defender Emilie Freeman was able to block a shot before a follow-up blast sailed over the crossbar with just under five minutes to go.
The Lady Raiders, their coaches and their fans pleaded for a handball call in the box against Heritage with three minutes to go, but to no avail. They would get one final crack at the equalizer with just under a minute remaining, but Heritage keeper Emma Walther was able to corral a dangerous ball in front of the goal and the Lady Generals were able to run out the clock.
Heritage will have two region road matches next week at Cedartown on Tuesday and at Ridgeland on Thursday. Their final 7-AAAA match of the year will be at home against fifth-ranked Northwest Whitfield on Tuesday, Mar. 29, and they are scheduled to take on Class AAAAAA power Dalton at home on April 1 in the regular-season finale.
"Northwest will be a big one, but we've got a couple of other big ones before then with two road games next week," Terry added. "We're just trying to continue to get better each week and we have gotten better each week. Today we got tested and the girls met the challenge. I'm proud of them."
The Heritage boys suffered an 8-0 defeat at the hands of the second-ranked and defending Class AAAA state champions in the nightcap. The Generals dropped to 2-7-2 overall and 1-2 in region play with the loss.