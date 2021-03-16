After nearly 24 hours of rain left the field in Tunnel Hill unplayable, the Heritage and Northwest Whitfield girls shifted their Region 7-AAAA showdown to Dalton's Lakeshore Park on Tuesday and 100 minutes of soccer wasn't enough to see a single goal scored, but less determine a winner.
Two scoreless halves and two scoreless 10-minute overtime sessions would send things to penalty kicks where the Lady Bruins were finally able to get the win in the shootout, 4-2.
"We played tough and mostly controlled possession," said Lady Generals' coach Kevin Terry. "We just couldn't create enough quality scoring chances. Northwest had a few good chances on the counter attack, but our defense and keeper played really well."'
Heritage still has a chance at a home playoff match in the opening round of state and can take a big step toward that when they travel back to Dalton on Friday for a 5:30 p.m. contest against Southeast Whitfield.
The boys' match was postponed until Monday, March 22 at 5 p.m. at Northwest.