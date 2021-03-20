The Heritage Lady Generals kept their hopes alive for a home playoff match next month with a solid 3-1 road win at Southeast Whitfield on Friday.
Carol Anne Giannamore gave Heritage (6-2, 3-1) a 1-0 lead in the first half and Molly Cason regained the lead for the Navy-and-Red later in the half after Southeast tied it up. The defense would shut out the Lady Raiders in the second half and Brooke Fairchild iced the win by booting home the final goal with 14 seconds left on the clock.
Heritage (6-2 overall) is now 3-1 in Region 7-AAAA with only road matches left against Cedartown (March 26) and Central-Carroll (April 1) remaining on the region portion of the docket.
Wins in both matches would assure the Lady Generals of no worse than second place in the final region standings and guarantee them at least a first-round home match in the state tournament.
Results of the boys' match were not available as of press time.