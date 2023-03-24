For the past three seasons, the Heritage Lady Generals have been turned away in their quest for a Region 7-AAAA soccer championship.
In 2020, a very talented Heritage team saw the season end almost before it really got started as COVID brought everything to a screeching halt just over a month into the campaign.
A year later, the Lady Generals suffered a heartbreaking loss to Northwest Whitfield on a penalty kick shootout that prevented them from winning a title, and the Lady Bruins would be the foil again last spring as their 2-0 win ended Heritage's title hopes and their unbeaten season in the process.
So the ear-piercing screams coming from the home locker room mere minutes after Thursday's clash with Northwest were as much about relief as they were about celebration.
The Navy-and-Red connected on a beautiful header with 11:01 left on the clock and held on for a 2-1 win over the Lady Bruins at Jeff Sims Field. With the victory, Heritage clinched its first region championship since 2019 and assured itself of at least two home matches in the Class AAAA state playoffs, provided they win their first one.
"This year, we thought we had the team to win the region," head coach Kevin Terry said. "Things were looking kind of scary when we lost down at Southeast, but this group has fought through so much adversity this year. Injuries have had players in and out of the lineup, but we're starting to put it all together now and I'm so proud of them.
"I told them that everything they needed was in them already, together as a group. They just had to be themselves and they did."
Heritage opened region play with an easy win at Central-Carrollton, but stumbled in a 3-2 road loss to Southeast. However, the Lady Generals caught a break when Northwest got past Southeast and they got another gift when Sonoraville upset the Lady Raiders on Tuesday.
That win by Sonoraville, combined with Heritage's 6-0 home victory over Cedartown that same night, set up a winner-take-all showdown with Northwest for the region crown and the all-important No. 1 seed for the state tournament.
On a damp and extremely slick pitch, Heritage took an early lead on a goal by Aireanna Williams off an assist from Zoie St. John and the Lady Generals nearly posted the brace just three minutes later.
It would stay 1-0 until the 28th minute with Lady Bruin standout Lexi Lyon connected on the equalizer and the match went to halftime knotted 1-1.
Heritage could not connect on a golden scoring chance just two minutes into the second half and it had three more looks in the 53rd minute, but were unable to knock one home. Northwest also had an opportunity to take the lead with 16 minutes to go, but a header off a corner kick sailed just over the crossbar.
Five minutes later, Heritage showed them how it was done.
A corner kick from Mady Raye Terry flew in from the left flag and Molly Cason timed her leap perfectly as her forehead connected with the ball near the far post. The quick redirect made Northwest's defense and keeper unable to react as the ball caromed into the opposite corner of the goal, resulting in Cason getting tackled on the wet, muddy ground by her ecstatic teammates.
Northwest's keeper made an incredible diving save to prevent a breakaway goal by Williams less than 90 seconds later and the Lady Generals' defense did the rest. The Lady Bruins got one decent attempt ahe tying goal with 6:30 to play, but a 30-yard free kick went sailed wide left and Heritage was able to milk the rest of the clock to seal its long-awaited crown.
Heritage finished with six shots on the night, four of which were on target, while keeper Emily Holcomb made five saves to help preserve the victory and snap Northwest's nine-game winning streak.
The playoff opener for No. 9-ranked Heritage (11-1-2) will be April 13 against the No. 4 seed from Region 8. The other two teams in that quadrant will be the No. 3 seed from Region 5 or the Region 6 runner-up, which will likely be either No. 2-ranked Holy Innocents' or No. 4-ranked Westminster.
"The state bracket is brutal because Class AAAA is loaded," Terry said. "It's going to be really tough, but we get to play at home and it will definitely be fun. I'm just super proud of these girls and definitely happy for them."
NORTHWEST BOYS 3, HERITAGE 1
Tristan Simmons scored for the Generals in the nightcap, but it was not enough to get them past the Bruins, who won the regular season title in 7-AAAA.
Heritage (6-5-2) will be the No. 4 seed in the state playoffs. They tied with Cedartown at 2-3 in the standings, but claimed the head-to-head tiebreaker.
They will began the state tournament on the road at the Region 8 champion. No. 1-ranked Johnson-Gainesville (14-0) currently occupies that spot, but will have to defeat No. 5 East Hall and No. 9 North Oconee down the stretch to secure it.
Heritage's clubs have two more tune-up matches scheduled before the start of the state playoffs. They will host Ringgold on March 30 before a couple of testers against Class AAAAA Calhoun on April 7.