There were some who didn't think the Heritage Lady Generals, despite their No. 5 (Class AAAA) state ranking, stood much of a chance in their second-round state playoff match.
Facing a Holy Innocents' team that was ranked No. 3 and coming off two straight appearances in the Class A Private School championship match, including a win in 2021, Heritage was considered to be a decided underdog, even playing in the cozy confines of Jeff Sims Stadium.
However, one group that didn't share that same opinion were the Lady Generals themselves.
The Navy-and-Red not only went toe-to-toe with the Lady Bears, but at times body-to-body as they gave the Atlanta private school club all they wanted and more in a hard-fought, physical, 80-minute battle on Wednesday.
Unfortunately for the home side, the skill and championship pedigree of the visitors eventually rose to the occasion and Holy Innocents' was able to finally leave Catoosa County with a 7-4 victory.
"Their speed just hurt us all night," said Heritage head coach Kevin Terry. "They're good, but I was proud of my girls. We got behind, but came and took the lead. It seemed like every time they scored, we had an answer until right there at the end.
"Great atmosphere tonight. We love our fans. Heritage Nation came out and supported us and we're really appreciative of that. It was an incredible effort, we just came up a little short."
The Lady Generals served notice early that they were in it for the long haul. Zoie St. John got the first shot on goal of the match just 90 seconds in and the back-and-forth battle continued for the majority of the night, especially in the first half.
The Lady Bears got on the board first on a penalty kick in the ninth minute after a foul was called following a collision in front of the goal. However, Heritage responded just one minute later as Molly Cason made a great play in the midfield to send a long pass ahead to St. John. The sophomore gathered it a step ahead of the defense and beat the keeper to the left to tie things up with 30:15 left in the opening half.
The Lady Generals took the lead on a well-placed penalty kick by Mady Raye Terry with 28:35 left in the half after a handball call against a Holy Innocents' defender. But a melee in front of the Heritage goal led to the Lady Bears' second tally at the 20:35 mark.
Holy Innocents' got a bit of breathing room with back-to-back goals less than three minutes apart. One came at the 17:43 mark, while the fourth goal was scored with 15:16 left on the clock and it appeared as if the Lady Bears would carry the two-goal cushion into intermission.
But with the clock ticking down, Heritage stunned the visitors and their fans who made the trip.
Cason sent another precision long ball through the Holy Innocents' defense right to St. John, who again beat the Bears to the open space. St. John then one-timed it past the keeper with just 25 seconds left, setting off an eruption from the Heritage side of the stands and deafening silence from the other.
Both teams had shots on goal in the first 15 minutes of the second half as the slugfest continued. Then, suddenly, the match was tied.
A textbook corner kick from Terry was redirected by a textbook header from Brooke Fairchild at the 23:23 mark and, with just over 16 minutes to play, the score was tied for the third time as the home crowd roared its approval.
Heritage keeper Emily Holcomb made back-to-back saves less than 90 seconds apart with just under 20 minutes remaining and it began to look as if the heavyweight fight might need an extra round or two to determine a winner.
However, with 14:53 to go, a pass was delivered into the box and Olivia Hutcherson was able to get a foot on it and flick it into the net to regain the lead for the Lady Bears.
The dam finally broke on the Lady Generals in the next seven minutes. A great header from a tough angle snuck just inside the left post with 11:42 to go and an absolute cannon blast by Maria Utz with 7:08 to play gave the Lady Bears their final tally.
Heritage continued to scrap and nearly found the net again as Aireanna Williams just missed the goal on a hard shot with just under four minutes left, but it would be the final scoring chance for the Lady Generals.
Holy Innocents' (17-2-1) will face No. 9-ranked Whitewater (14-4-1) in the state quarterfinals, while Heritage's season came to a close with a 14-2-2 record.
It was also the final match for five seniors - Terry, Cason, Fairchild, Lindsey Connell and Carol Anne Giannamore - a thought that had tears welling up in the eyes of their head coach moments after the match.
"That group was our complete midfield and they've been kind of anchoring it for us all year, along with Lindsey holding it down on defense," Terry said, his voice starting to crack with emotion. "They are incredible athletes. Three of them (Cason, Fairchild, Giannamore) are going on to play in college, but all of them have just been friends forever. They're my daughter's friends and they all come and hang out at the house. It's a special group.
"We were hoping to do something really special this year. We won the region, which was awesome, but the (state) bracket was just a little cruel this year, running into a really good team in the second round. But I'm just really proud of them. We've got some huge shoes to fill (next year). I'm really going to miss them."