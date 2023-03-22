The ninth-ranked Heritage Lady Generals will host seventh-ranked Northwest Whitfield for the outright Region 7-AAAA championship Thursday night in Boynton.
Heritage tuned up for the monster showdown with a 6-0 Senior Night home win over Cedartown on Tuesday night at Jeff Sims Field.
Molly Cason scored the first two goals for the Lady Generals with assists coming from Mady Raye Terry and Zoie St. John. Lila Langston assisted on an Aireanna Williams goal before scoring herself off a feed from St. John.
St. John netted the final two goals for Heritage (10-1-2, 3-1). The first one was unassisted, while the final one came off a pass from Carol Anne Giannamore. Emily Holcomb recorded the save.
Thursday's game became a winner-take-all after Sonoraville shocked sixth-ranked Southeast Whitfield, 1-0 on Tuesday night. Heritage could potentially fall to the No. 3 seed for the state playoffs with a loss.
HERITAGE BOYS 2, CEDARTOWN 1
The Generals improved to 6-4-2 overall and 2-2 in Region 7-AAAA with an enormous win over the Bulldogs in the nightcap.
Micah Berry and Cruz Jackson found the back of the net for the Navy-and-Red, while Jay Williams had a big night with seven saves.
The victory secured at least the fourth and final playoff spot out of the region for the Generals, who have one region match left against Northwest.
The Bruins lead the standings at 4-0, followed by Southeast (3-1), Central-Carroll (2-2) and Heritage (2-2). Cedartown is now 1-3 and Sonoraville is 0-4.
Even if Heritage loses to Northwest on Thursday and Cedartown beats Sonoraville in its final 7-AAAA contest, and both Heritage and Cedartown finish 2-3 in the region, the Generals will own the head-to-head tiebreaker.
Heritage could climb to the No. 3 seed should they beat Northwest on Thursday and Central lose to Southeast.
