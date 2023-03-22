Heritage Generals

The ninth-ranked Heritage Lady Generals will host seventh-ranked Northwest Whitfield for the outright Region 7-AAAA championship Thursday night in Boynton.

Heritage tuned up for the monster showdown with a 6-0 Senior Night home win over Cedartown on Tuesday night at Jeff Sims Field.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

