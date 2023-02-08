Heritage welcomed in former region rival Ridgeland for an early-season twinbill on Tuesday night. However, the Navy-and-Red would dominate play in both matches, leading to a sweep.
HERITAGE GIRLS 8, RIDGELAND 0
Heritage opened up a 6-0 lead at halftime of the opener before cruising to the victory in the second half.
Zoie St. John had a hat trick as the Lady Generals improved 2-0 on the season. Lila Langston added a pair of goals, as did Arieanna Williams, while Allie Boyd finished with one.
The Lady Panthers fell to 0-2 with the loss.
HERITAGE BOYS 7, RIDGELAND 0
In the nightcap, the Generals (2-1), got a hat trick from Tristan Simmons and two goals by Cruz Jackson in the victory. Ben Breedlove and James McPheters each had one goal.
Ridgeland suffered their first loss of the season to drop to 0-1-1 on the year.
Heritage announced on Tuesday that they were bumping up Thursday's home matches against Cartersville to Wednesday in order to try and avoid inclement weather on Thursday. The Lady Generals will play at 5:40 p.m., followed by the Generals' match approximately 7:30.
The Panthers and Lady Panthers will hot the road again on Thursday for non-region matches at LaFayette. The girls' varsity match is set to kick off at 5 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.