Heritage Generals

Two goals from Tristan Simmons and one by Cruz Jackson gave the Heritage Generals a 3-0 Region 7-AAAA road win at Sonoraville on Thursday.

Simmons assisted on the goal by Jackson, while Micah Berry also had an assist. Jay Williams and Cooper Chappelear combined for the shutout in goal.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

