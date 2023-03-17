Sports editor
Two goals from Tristan Simmons and one by Cruz Jackson gave the Heritage Generals a 3-0 Region 7-AAAA road win at Sonoraville on Thursday.
Simmons assisted on the goal by Jackson, while Micah Berry also had an assist. Jay Williams and Cooper Chappelear combined for the shutout in goal.
Heritage is now 5-4-2 overall and 1-2 in 7-AAAA.
The Lady Generals cruised in the opener as they boosted their record to 9-1-2 overall and 2-1 in region play. No further information on the match was available as of press time.
Heritage also got a bit of good news as Northwest Whitfield's girls defeated Southeast Whitfield, 2-1, on Thursday.
The Generals and Lady Generals will host Cedartown this coming Tuesday before closing out the region slate against Northwest next Thursday. Those matches will be in Boynton.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
