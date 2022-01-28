The Heritage High School soccer teams opened the 2022 season at home on Thursday with impressive shutouts against Rockmart in non-region action.
The Lady Generals picked up win No. 1 on the year with a 10-0 victory.
An unassisted goal in the 23rd minute by junior Mady Raye Terry and a goal by freshman Emilie Freeman in the 30th minute, off an assist from junior Carol Anne Giannamore, staked Heritage a 2-0 halftime lead.
However, the Navy-and-Red would explode in the second half.
Sophomore Lila Langston scored back-to-back in the 45th and 46th minute, the second tally coming off an assist by Freeman, and Terry took a feed from junior Brooke Fairchild and made it 5-0 in the 49th minute.
Fairchild assisted on the first high school goal by freshman Zoie St. John just four minutes later and senior Bailey Needham got the first of her two goals on the night in the 54th minute off a pass from fellow senior McKenna Bialecke.
Langston completed her hat trick in the 58th minute with another unassisted goal. Giannamore found the net off an assist by junior Molly Cason in the 63rd minute and Needham closed out the match on a penalty kick in the 68th.
In the boys' match, Preston McPheters scored twice, while Andrew Cass and Tristan Simmons added solo goals as the Generals also began the season 1-0.
Alexander Bedwell, Hunter Brookshire and Cecil Bussey provided assists for Heritage.
The Heritage boys are slated to host Trion on Feb. 1, while both Heritage clubs will be back on the pitch Feb. 7 for matches at LFO.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.