The Heritage Lady Generals kept the momentum going on Monday with a 10-0 home victory over Catoosa County foe LFO.
It was the fifth consecutive victory for Heritage to begin the 2023 season, all five have come by shutout.
Zoie St. John kept up her torrid goal-scoring pace with four more tallies in the victory. Brooke Fairchild also picked up a hat trick, while Allie Boyd, Molly Cason and Carol Anne Giannamore also found the net for the Navy-and-Red.
HERITAGE BOYS 8, LFO 0
The Generals completed the sweep in the nightcap as Tristan Simmons booted home five goals in the victory.
Micah Berry scored twice for Heritage (3-1-1), while Eli Newsome added one goal. Cruz Jackson was credited with two assists, while Jay Williams and Cooper Chappalear combined for the shutout in goal.
No further information from LFO's teams had been reported as of press time. It was the first match of the season for the Lady Warriors (0-1), while the Warriors fell to 0-2 with the loss.
Heritage's teams will play Thursday at LaFayette and the Lady Generals will also have a match at Allatoona on Friday. LFO will go on the road Thursday for a pair of varsity matches at Ridgeland.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.