For just the third time in the history of the event, the girls from the Peach State picked up a win in the Tennessee-Georgia All-Star Soccer Classic.
The 13th edition of the Classic, played this past Sunday afternoon for the very first time at CHI Memorial Stadium in East Ridge, saw the Georgia girls score their biggest margin of victory ever with a 5-1 win.
Georgia put things away early as they jumped out to a 4-1 lead at halftime on a hot and muggy summer day.
Mae Pierce (Rome) scored the first goal of the game for the Georgia All-Stars off an assist from Jailyne Martinez (Northwest Whitfield). Martinez would get the second goal off an assist from Lauren Akemon (Model) and Pierce would find the net again off an assist from Allison Craft (Heritage).
Pierce closed out the half by taking a pass from Martinez and becoming the first girl from Georgia to complete a hat trick in the history of the Classic, while Megan Propp (Westminster) scored off Akemon's second assist of the night in the second half.
Tennessee's lone goal was scored by Sydnee Duncan (McMinn County), who was assisted by Ashley Eulo (Walker Valley).
Pierce, who became the Rome Lady Wolves all-time leader in career goals this past spring, was named as the Most Valuable Player.
The rest of Georgia girls to help make up their state's Ultimate XI for the event included Akemon, Propp, Martinez, Pierce's former high school teammate Janet Hartman, and Propp's former high school teammate, Emma McGahan (Westminster).
In addition to Craft, Sydnee Brown (LFO) and Riley McBee (Ridgeland) were part of the girls' contingent representing Catoosa and Walker in the event.
The day's second match saw the Georgia boys complete the first sweep for the Peach State since 2014 with a 4-2 victory.
The two teams went to intermission tied 2-2. Ivan Ceja (Dalton) scored an unassisted goal for Georgia and assisted on a goal by Filemon Quintero (Dalton) in the first half. Both of Tennessee's goals were knocked in by Braeden Haynes (Ooltewah), while Joseph Collins (Boyd-Buchanan) collected an assist.
Team Georgia broke the tie in the second half. Damian Rodriguez (Dalton) scored off an assist from Fabian Navarro (Northwest Whitfield), while Manny Arredondo (Coahulla Creek) found the net off an assist from his former Colt teammate, Jaime Mendiola.
Mendiola would later be named the Most Valuable Player, while the rest of the Ultimate XI included Ceja, Quintero, Rodriguez and Arredondo.
Neither Catoosa nor Walker County had any players participating in the boys' match.
This year's All-Star Soccer Classics we're hosted by Chattanooga Red Wolves SC and Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves SC.