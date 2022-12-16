Brooke Fairchild signs with Reinhardt University

Surrounded by her family, with many others looking on at Heritage High School, senior Brooke Fairchild signed her papers to play soccer and attend Reinhardt University in a ceremony this past Wednesday.

 By Scott Herpst

After a pair of her senior teammates inked college letters of intent in recent weeks, Heritage's Brooke Fairchild followed suit on Wednesday by signing with NAIA stalwart Reinhardt University.

And like the other signing ceremonies prior to hers, the room was filled with coaches, both past and present, along with school personnel, family, friends, teammates and other well-wishers.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

