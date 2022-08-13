SOCCER: Eagles dominate in season debut By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Aug 13, 2022 50 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Oakwood Christian high school soccer team rolled to an 8-0 road win at Bible Baptist in their season opener on Friday night.Hunter Hickman began the year with a hat trick for the Eagles. Garrett Dempsey and Chase Hepinstall each found the back of the net twice, while Gavin Dempsey booted a solo goal.OCA (1-0) will play on the road again this coming Friday night at Old Suwanee Christian School. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Aug. 5, to Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 GBI arrests former Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force secretary in theft investigation Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Alexander: For CIF Southern Section commissioner Rob Wigod, one last year 1 hr ago Mid-Hudson Valley arrests report: Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 1 hr ago Vermilion: Hot Diggity Dog Day is Aug. 27 1 hr ago Bay Alumni Foundation event is Aug. 19 at Bay High Stadium 1 hr ago Reports: Lakers to travel to Warriors on opening night, to Mavericks on Christmas 1 hr ago