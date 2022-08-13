Oakwood Christian Eagles

The Oakwood Christian high school soccer team rolled to an 8-0 road win at Bible Baptist in their season opener on Friday night.

Hunter Hickman began the year with a hat trick for the Eagles. Garrett Dempsey and Chase Hepinstall each found the back of the net twice, while Gavin Dempsey booted a solo goal.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

