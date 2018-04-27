There was plenty of cold rain, and unfortunately plenty of warm tears, streaming down the faces of the Heritage Lady Generals on Thursday night as 10 seniors, along with the rest of the squad, saw their soccer season come to an end with a 4-1 loss to Cartersville in the opening round of the Class 4A state tournament.
It had been a bit of an emotional roller coaster for the Lady Generals during the day. The match was originally going to be postponed due to wet, unplayable field conditions at Jeff Sims Field.
However, with the GHSA experiencing a possible shortage of available officials for state playoff matches on Friday, and with Heritage High School's prom coming up on Saturday, school officials were able to secure the use of the turf field at nearby Ringgold High School and the Lady Generals found out later in the day that the match was back on.
Heritage controlled the action for the first six minutes, holding the Lady Canes without a single shot on goal. But Cartersville would finally break through some 30 seconds later with two good chances. The first shot sailed wide of the goal, while the second shot was saved by Heritage keeper Sydnee Newton.
With light sprinkles falling from the sky, Cartersville would get on the board first with 31:48 left in the opening half. With the Lady Generals unable to clear the ball out of their own box, Lady Canes' striker Courtney Rhea was able to put home the loose ball to stake the visitors to the 1-0 lead.
Cartersville would make it 2-0 with 11:44 left in the first half. Micah Vance was able to get a pass through the offside trap attempt of the Lady Generals and put it over the head of Newton and into the top part of the net.
But Heritage would answer quickly. With just under 10 minutes remaining before intermission, Kynsee Newton sent a long pass upfield to Anna Boley. Boley would immediately scoot a pass into the path of a running Brianna Smotherman, who hammered it past Cartersville keeper Kalli Scheff to pull the Lady Generals to within one.
The momentum would stay with Heritage for the next five minutes as they maintained possession and kept up the pressure. They would get two good looks during that span, one by Smotherman and one by Caylee Carpenter, but both were swallowed up by the ever-present Scheff.
But any momentum that Heritage had would be erased with 2:25 left before intermission. Cartersville was able to once again beat the offside trap as Claire Choate lofted a perfectly-placed shot from 25 yards out that just got over the hands of a leaping Newton and just under the crossbar for a back-breaking goal and a 3-1 halftime lead.
The Lady Canes, looking to add one more insurance tally in the second half, got it quickly. This time it was Kalyn Donegan who managed to slip past the offside trap attempt before pushing a shot past Newton to give her team a commanding three-goal advantage as the rain began to fall even harder.
Despite Cartersville's efforts to pack it in on defense for much of the remainder of the match , Heritage refused to quit.
The Lady Generals would get several good looks at the goal in the final 31 minutes, but could not get the ball past Scheff, who made a half-dozen excellent saves in the second half - including a couple at point-blank range - to preserve her team's lead.
Newton finished with seven saves for the Lady Generals, who finished the year 11-6-1.
"For some reason we just couldn't find the back of the net enough tonight," said an emotional Heritage head coach Desiree Robinson afterward. "I hate to see it end, especially with our 10 seniors. They've been the driving force for this program for the past three or four years. Several of them even started as freshman and made an impact on the team from the get-go. Many of them were at Heritage Middle (School) and went undefeated there before coming to the high school team."
The senior class leaves with four appearances in the state tournament and one region title, won during their sophomore season.
"We're going to have seven starting positions to have to fill next year, so it'll be a tough turnaround," Robinson added. "I think we'll really see the impact (the seniors) had next year as things change."