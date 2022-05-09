As a sixth-grader, Drew Burke went out for the middle school soccer team, in her words, “just for fun”.
Seven years later, another opportunity to join a soccer team came her way and, once again, she just couldn’t say no.
This past Friday, surrounded by family, friends, coaches and teammates, both present and future, Burke extended her playing career by signing with Dalton State College.
"It means a lot,” the Ringgold High senior said of her signing day. “This will give me the ability to do something with myself in college and also have some fun in the future.
“I started soccer just for fun at the middle school and (eventually) I realized that I really do love the game. It’s been so much fun in high school, just playing with everyone, and now it’s going to be something I can do while I’m studying Elementary Education at Dalton State.”
Burke, a right-midfielder and the lone senior on this year’s squad, was recently named to the All-Region (6-AAA) first team for the Lady Tigers, helping them to a region runner-up finish for a second consecutive season. She was also recently voted as one of Ringgold High’s Student-Athletes of the Month for April by her coaches and peers at the school.
Ashley Boren, who coached Burke for one year in middle school before taking over the high school program two years ago, said Burke can be defined by her strong work ethic.
“She’s just one of those girls that’s a hard worker,” said Boren, while providing an example. “Drew also plays basketball and usually she misses the first couple of weeks of soccer because basketball isn’t finished yet. So this year, when basketball was ending, I told her to take a couple of days off and come back out to the field on Monday.
“But she said no and said she’d already missed too much time and that she would be out there the very next day once they got finished with basketball and she was. That’s just how she is. She’s a great girl on and off the field, she has a great work ethic, and all the girls love her.”
Burke was already considering attending Dalton State for its classes and proximity to home when she came across a prospective student-athlete questionnaire on the Lady Roadrunners’ soccer website page.
“It was like 2 in the morning and I decided it was worth it to give it a try, so I filled it out,” she explained. “Their coach texted me first thing the next morning and asked if I’d like to come practice with them.
“I think I’m a fun person to be around, and a caring and kind person who will have everyone’s back. I know I won’t be able to bring the same skill level as some of the other players, but I will be a person that tries hard, practices hard and is willing to do anything for the team.”
An excellent student as well, Burke is a member of the National Honor Society.
“Not only does her work ethic and attitude show up on the field, she’s also that way in the classroom,” Boren continued. “Dalton State is a great fit for her. It’s a smaller school, but it’s close to home. She’s got a family that I know will be at her games and I think she’s going to do great there.
“I’m really excited for her and can’t wait to go see her play.”
Burke said she wants to teach kindergarten after getting her degree.