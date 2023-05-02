Region 6-AAA announced its All-Region soccer selections for the 2023 season on Monday.

State finalist Bremen led the way on the girls' side with five first team picks, including Danilyn Sheats, Yukean Shin, Mary House, Bella Fields and Lily Keown. Coahulla Creek's first team members featured Estefana Arvizu, Megan Ramsey, Natalie Brito and Lilli Johnson, while Annie McCormick, Alivia Joslin and Lizzie Lemay made first team from Adairsville.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

