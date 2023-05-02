Region 6-AAA announced its All-Region soccer selections for the 2023 season on Monday.
State finalist Bremen led the way on the girls' side with five first team picks, including Danilyn Sheats, Yukean Shin, Mary House, Bella Fields and Lily Keown. Coahulla Creek's first team members featured Estefana Arvizu, Megan Ramsey, Natalie Brito and Lilli Johnson, while Annie McCormick, Alivia Joslin and Lizzie Lemay made first team from Adairsville.
The rest of the first team included Ridgeland's Maria Ronda and Haleigh Finch, LFO's Anesa Merdzo, LaFayette's Laney Rayburn and Ringgold's Scottie Parton.
The honorable mention selections included Payton Terrell (Bremen), Nathalie Cuenca (Coahulla Creek), Gabi Becerra (Adairsville), Ivey Stargel (Ridgeland), Piper Piatt (LFO), Shelby Madden (LaFayette) and Alayna Custer (Ringgold).
State finalist Coahulla Creek put five players, Miguel Arrendondo, Anthony Mendiloa, Adal Velazquez, Saul Barcenas and Luis Torres, on the boys' first team. Wyatt Mathis-Kline, Baden Derringer, Brady Price and Jon Smith were first team picks from Bremen, while Ringgold was represented by Ayden Rowland, Trent Baldwin and Jacob Leon.
The rest of the first team included Blade Benefield and J.J. Grimaldo of Adairsville, Dylan Ballew of LaFayette, Bryson Sullivan of LFO and Luke Morehouse of Ridgeland.
Fernando Arrana (Coahulla Creek), Caleb Jones (Bremen), Gage Keener (Ringgold), Jayden Hovarth (Adairsville), Rob Hannah (LaFayette), Jacob Sloan (LFO) and Bryan Ojeda (Ridgeland) were all named to the honorable mention list.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.