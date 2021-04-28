Region 7-AAAA released its All-Region soccer teams on Tuesday.
The Heritage Lady Generals had four first team selections in Molly Cason, Mady Raye Terry, Brooke Fairchild and Allison Craft, while Carol Anne Giannamore, Emma Tennyson, Lila Langston and Bailey Needham were all second team picks.
Heritage, the region's No. 2 seed, defeated Arabia Mountain, 6-0, in the first round of the state tournament and will host Madison County at 5:30 p.m. today in round two.
Ridgeland was represented on the first team by Riley McBee and Annabelle Casto, while Emalee Harris and Anastasia Burkhart were second team picks. Anna Jenkins, Macie Boren, Ivey Stargel and Ragan Wimpee were all named to the honorable mention list.
The Lady Panthers qualified for the state playoffs for the first time in 23 years, but dropped a 10-0 decision to top-ranked Marist in their opening-round match.
On the boys' side, Joseph Smith and Gauge Sartin were first team selections for Heritage. Stephen Scott was a second team pick, while Liam Smartt, William Cortez and Alex Bedwell were all named honorable mention.
The Generals made the state tournament as a No. 4 seed and lost at Marist, 4-0, in the opening round.
As for Ridgeland, Lucas Bautista was a first team honoree, while Isaiah Casto was given a second team nod. Sam Dickson and Jeb Broome were the Panthers' honorable mention picks.
The Panthers did not qualify for the state tournament.