Matt Smith remembers what it was like as a young basketball coach, trying to learn about all the aspects and nuances of the profession, while picking the brains of mentors for guidance and advice.
And now that he's a seasoned veteran on the bench, he believes it's time to give back.
Gordon Lee High School's head boys' coach recently launched the website UnitedBasketballPlus.com, a one-stop shop for all things about coaching the sport.
It's the next phase of United Basketball, which he began back in 2014.
"We started doing coaching clinics all around the country, in places like Minnesota, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Texas," said Smith, who began the United Basketball podcast two years ago. "The whole goal was eventually to get to the point where we had a good subscription-based website. For the last 10 months or so, I've really been hammering it out with content and working with some really smart guys in the industry."
For $6 monthly, $18 quarterly or $59 annually, subscribers will have access to videos and other content on a variety of basketball topics, presented by coaches from around the nation.
That content includes skill development, video playbooks from different levels of the game all over the world, tips and strategies for providing leadership and team culture, sports psychology, speed and agility training and past coaching clinics, plus "deep dive" courses on over 30 other topics.
"I think it's very comprehensive, especially for the price," he added. "I'm not in it to make money. I'm in it to share things with coaches and do things the right way and I think we've accomplished that."
Smith said there is currently about 450 items of content on the site with plans to try and double that number by the fall.
He added that the website would be a valuable tool for coaches at any level of the game, from brand-new coaches still learning the ropes to veterans looking for new ideas in order to get an edge.
"I love coaching high school. I also enjoy the game (itself) and love giving back," he said. "We've got some good partners in the industry that believe in what I do and have stuck by my side, but the main reason (for doing this) is that I just enjoy it. I love organizing things, having a vision and seeing it accomplished.
"I just like creating content so that other coaches can grow and learn to better themselves. Hopefully, I can play a small role in the success of some other staffs the way some people invested in me over the years."
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.