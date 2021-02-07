Ringgold's impressive recent history of sending offensive linemen on to play at the next level continued this past Wednesday when senior standout Scott Clinton put his name on a letter of intent to play for the Hawks of NCAA Division II and Gulf South Conference member Shorter University.
"(Signing) means everything to me," Clinton said. "I've been dreaming about this since I started playing football. I just love the sport and I've always wanted to play in college."
Clinton was an honorable mention pick in Region 6-AAA as a sophomore and as a junior before earning second team status this past fall. He was also a Catoosa-Walker Dream Team honorable mention pick in 2019 and earned first team honors this past season after finishing as the highest-graded Tiger on the line.
He was also named to the Wrestling Dream Team honorable mention list after last season.
"I think it was the environment that drew me to Shorter, plus the academics," he explained. "I want to be a youth pastor and that was one of the main things, and then the football team, of course."
Ringgold coaches, both present and former, spoke during the ceremony and described Clinton as a "rock" and a "warhorse", adding that he was the perfect example of a player who always put the team's priorities before his own.
"Scott is one of the most excellent linemen we have had since I have been here," head coach Robert Akins said. "He's dedicated to being the best, on and off of the field, and we'll miss him next year."
"They're getting a very unselfish player," said Tigers' assistant Austin Crisp. "He's a kid who truly cares about his teammates and cares about the program he plays for. Yes, he cares about the wins and losses, but he also cares about other people's character. (Shorter) is getting just an absolutely phenomenal player."
Clinton said he would miss his teammates at Ringgold and that he planned to bring a tireless work ethic to the Hawks. Akins also said his former player's physical strength would be another big plus in his favor.
"He's as strong as an ox," Akins added. "I spotted him doing a 500-pound squat just a couple of days ago. He's as competitive as any player anywhere."
Crisp also spoke of Clinton's character.
"Very few high school kids have the high character that he does and the fact that he's going to school to be a minister really speaks of him with his morals and everything else," Crisp added. "He's just a great person too."
Shorter's 2021 spring schedule currently calls for them to open at Kennesaw State on Feb. 27.