SCORE Invitational Tournament Schedule

sherpst
Sports editor

Sep 15, 2022

Here is the schedule for the 2022 SCORE Invitational Softball Tournament at Chattanooga's Warner Park.

Friday, Sept. 16
4:45 p.m. - Heritage vs. Wesleyan (Field 1); Gordon Lee vs. Jefferson (Field 2); Ringgold vs. Woodland (Field 3); St. Pius X vs. Calhoun (Field 4); Northwest Whitfield vs. Tattnall Square (Field 5)
6:30 p.m. - Tattnall Square vs. Dacula (Field 1); Gordon Lee vs. Woodland (Field 2); Ringgold vs. Hebron Christian (Field 3); Dade County vs. Calhoun (Field 4); Northwest Whitfield vs. Cass (Field 5)
8:15 p.m. - Heritage vs. Cass (Field 1); Dade County vs. Dalton (Field 2)

Saturday, Sept. 17
9 a.m. - Tattnall Square vs. Wesleyan (Field 1); St. Pius X vs. Chattooga (Field 2); Calhoun vs. Jefferson (Field 3); Cartersville vs. Ringgold (Field 4); Woodland vs. Hebron Christian (Field 5)
11 a.m. - Tattnall Square vs. Ringgold (Field 1); Gordon Lee vs. St. Pius X (Field 2); Calhoun vs. Wesleyan (Field 3); Dade County vs. Dacula (Field 4); Woodland vs. Chattooga (Field 5)
1 p.m. - Gordon Lee vs. Dacula (Field 2); Dade County vs. Cartersville (Field 4), Hebron Christian vs. Cass (Field 5)
3 p.m. - Ringgold vs. Cass (Field 5)

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.