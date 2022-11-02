Six different scholar-athletes from the Catoosa and Walker County area have been selected among 5,700 School Winners nationwide by The Heisman Trophy Trust.
Local School Winners include Gordon Lee's Jackson Ellis, Heritage's Mady Raye Terry, LaFayette's Grant Langford, LFO's Christina Collins and Jacob McCorkle and Ridgeland's Ivey Stargel.
The School Winners, picked out of an applicant pool of thousands of high school scholar-athletes from the Class of 2023, will continue on for the chance to become State Winners, National Finalists or National Winners.
State Winners receive a $1,000 college scholarship, National Finalists receive a $2,000 college scholarship, and the male and female National Winners will each receive a $10,000 college scholarship.
State Winners are set to be announced this Friday.
From the Heisman Scholarship website:
"The Heisman High School Scholarship extends the Heisman prestige to our nation’s most esteemed high school seniors by recognizing and rewarding outstanding scholar-athletes who understand that the most important victories not only happen on the field, but in their schools and communities.
"These remarkable young leaders set the example and make a game-changing difference every day, paving the way to greatness for everyone around them."
To apply, students must be graduating with the Class of 2023, have a cumulative weighted high school grade point average of a B (3.0) or better, participate in at least one of the sports recognized by the International Olympic Committee, the Paralympic Games and/or the National Federation of State High School Association and be a leader in his/her school and community.
