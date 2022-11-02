Six different scholar-athletes from the Catoosa and Walker County area have been selected among 5,700 School Winners nationwide by The Heisman Trophy Trust.

Local School Winners include Gordon Lee's Jackson Ellis, Heritage's Mady Raye Terry, LaFayette's Grant Langford, LFO's Christina Collins and Jacob McCorkle and Ridgeland's Ivey Stargel.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

