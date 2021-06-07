The champion of the 11 and 12-year-old Dizzy Dean District 1 baseball tournament is scheduled to be decided tonight in Chickamauga as the Rock Spring 11's and the Dade County 12's will face off in the title game at 7 p.m. at the Chickamauga Recreation complex.
Pool play was held on Friday and Saturday. Rock Spring defeated Dade County, 18-15, and also received a 6-0 forfeit over the Trion 11's, while Dade County also earned a 6-0 forfeit against Trion.
In the other pool, made up of all 12-year-old teams, Ridgeland defeated Summerville, 15-0, while Murray County took down Summerville, 18-7. The other game saw Murray County hold off Ridgeland, 12-7.
Single-elimination bracket play got going on Sunday with Dade County defeating Ridgeland, 8-5, before claiming a 13-10 win over Murray County to earn a spot in the finals. The other semifinal game was won by Rock Spring, who beat Summerville, 13-12.
Tonight's championship game is slated for a 7 p.m. first pitch.
Three more District 1 tournaments will get underway locally this coming Friday.
The Fort Oglethorpe Recreation Association will host the 6-year-old tournament. All games in the five-team tournament will be played on Field 2 at the recreation complex on Barnhardt Circle.
Each team will face two other teams in pool games on Friday and Saturday to determine seeding for the single-elimination bracket.
LaFayette will take on Catoosa Friday night at 6 p.m., while Catoosa will square off with Chickamauga at 7:30. Saturday's games will feature Chickamauga versus Trion (10 a.m.), Trion versus Summerville (11:30) and Summerville versus LaFayette (1 p.m.)
Sunday's bracket play will begin with the No. 4 versus No. 5 matchup at 1 p.m. The No. 1 seed will take on the winner of the No. 4 vs. No. 5 matchup at 2:30 for a spot in the finals, while the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds will lock horns at 4 p.m. in the other semifinal. The championship game is slated for first pitch at approximately 5:30.
The 7 and 8-year-old tournament will get going at 6 p.m. on Friday back at the Chickamauga Recreation complex. The nine-team tournament will feature three pools: Murray County (7's), Chickamauga (7's) and Summerville (8's), Catoosa (8's), Murray County (8's) and LaFayette (8's), and Dade County (8's), Trion (8's) and Chickamauga (8's).
Friday night's opening games will pit Murray County (7's) versus Chickamauga (7's) and Dade County (8's) versus Chickamauga (8's). Two more games will take place at 7:30. Murray County (7's) will battle Summerville (8's), while Catoosa (8's) will take on Murray County (8's).
Games will start up at 9 a.m. on Saturday with Trion (8's) facing Chickamauga (8's), followed at 10:30 by Catoosa (8's) against LaFayette (8's). 12 noon will see Dade County (8's) battle Trion (8's), which will proceed the game between Murray County (8's) and LaFayette (8's) at 1:30 p.m. The day's final game will be at 3 and feature Chickamauga (7's) versus Summerville (8's).
Bracket play will start at 1 p.m. on Sunday and feature a pair of games. The No. 2 seed will take on the No. 7 seed, while the No. 8 seed will face the No. 9 seed. Two more games will begin at 2:30. The No. 3 seed will square off with the No. 6 seed, while the winner of the No. 8 vs. No. 9 matchup will take on the No. 1 seed.
At 4 p.m., the No. 4 seed will face the No. 5 seed, while the winners of the No. 2 vs. No. 7 and the No. 3 vs. No. 6 games will meet in a semifinal. The other semifinal will start at 5:30 p.m. and will pit the winner of the No. 4 vs. No. 5 matchup against either the No. 1, No. 8 or No. 9 seed.
The championship game is set for Monday night at 7 p.m.
A few miles down the road in Rock Spring, 10 teams will clash in the 9 and 10-year-old tournament.
The first pool will feature the 10-year-olds from Fort Oglethorpe, Chickamauga, Murray County and Summerville. The second pool includes Trion (9's), LaFayette (10's) and Catoosa (10's), while Summerville (9's), Trion (9's) and Dade County (10's) will battle in the third pool.
Pool games will start at 6 p.m. on Friday with Fort Oglethorpe (10's) taking on Murray County (10's). Trion (10's) and LaFayette (10's) will face off at 8 p.m. to finish up the first night of action.
Play will resume 9 a.m. on Saturday with games between Summerville (9's) and Trion (9's) and Chickamauga (10's) and Summerville (10's). Trion (10's) and Catoosa (10's) will meet at 11 a.m., as well as Trion (9's) and Dade County (10's).
Games at 1 p.m. feature Chickamauga (10's) against Murray County (10's), as well as Fort Oglethorpe (10's) against Summerville (10's). The final two pool games will begin at 3 p.m. as LaFayette (10's) and Catoosa (10's) square off, as well as Summerville (9's) and Dade County (10's).
Bracket play will begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday with a pair of games. The No. 7 seed will take on the No. 10 seed, while the No. 8 seed will battle the No. 9 seed. Those games will be followed at 3 p.m. by the No. 3 seed versus the No. 6 seed and the game between the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds.
Two more games at 5 p.m. will wrap up play on Sunday. The No. 1 seed will take on the winner of the No. 8 vs. No. 9 game, while the No. 2 seed will draw the winner of the No. 7 vs. No. 10 game.
The tournament semifinals will be played simultaneously at 6 p.m. on Monday with the championship game slated to follow at approximately 8 p.m.
See dizzydeanga.org/brackets_2021.htm for more information.