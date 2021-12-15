Danny Vest passed away on May 15 of this year at the age of 72, but the former Ringgold Lady Tigers head coach will never be forgotten by those that learned from him and played for him.
On Tuesday night, Ringgold High School ensured that Vest's name and legacy would live on forever as the court in David Moss Gymnasium was named for the late head coach of the Lady Tigers.
The dedication ceremony was held prior to the Lady Tigers' game with North Murray and was attended by many members of Vest's family, along with many of those Lady Tigers that helped make Ringgold a state power in the sport and made Vest one of the most successful coaches in Georgia high school girls' basketball history.
"He was just an outstanding human being, person and coach," said current Ringgold Lady Tigers head coach Margaret Stockburger. "I was actually part of the first class that played for him (at Ringgold) in 1974, so I think we probably broke him in right. He was all about us. It didn't have anything to do with what he did. He was just very respected, especially with his record.
"He was just an outstanding man and (this is) something for us to follow him by. He's one of the main reasons why I went into coaching. (It was) because of his influence over me and all of us that played for him."
From 1974-1988, Vest won 83 percent of his games with the Lady Tigers (318-67) with several championships and 11 state playoff appearances.
As a Class AA school, the Lady Tigers played in the first round of the playoffs in the 1975-76 season and again the following year. In 1977-78, Ringgold advanced to the second round of the playoffs and they made the state semifinals during the 1978-79 campaign.
Moving up in classification to AAA the following season, they played in the first round in 1979-80, 1981-82 and 1983-84 and made it to the second round in both 1982-83 and 1984-85.
Vest's 1980-81 and 1986-87 squads went all the way to the state championship game, finishing as runner-up both times.
A lifelong Tiger, Vest also served as an assistant football coach under Don Patterson, and held several other titles at the school. He later instructed as Georgia Northwestern Technical College after leaving Ringgold High.
"Coach Vest was more than a basketball coach," Ringgold AD Lee Shell said, stating some of the reasons why the school put Vest's name on the gym floor. "He was a big part of the community. He was a Ringgold graduate who served as assistant principal and athletic director and, of course, he's a legendary coach in girls' basketball in the state of Georgia.
"But most importantly, it's the fact that he was just a phenomenal man and mentor and someone who truly left a legacy that's alive today with one of his former players in Coach Stockburger."
Stockburger, now a veteran and well-respected coach herself with over 400 career wins between Northwest Whitfield and Ringgold, said it meant a lot to her to be the coach of the Lady Tigers on the night that Vest's signature became a permanent part of the basketball court.
"I'm just beyond excited for him and his family," she explained. "He's already passed away, but with that being said, he knows what's going on. He was one that didn't want these honors or anything, but we felt like he needed and deserves this. I'm glad that I'm here to be a part of this to honor such a great man."