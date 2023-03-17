The 2022-23 rifle season came to a close for the Ridgeland Panthers on Thursday with a 1158-1110 loss to state powerhouse Lumpkin County in Dahlonega.
Madeline Moore led the way for Ridgeland with a 281 in the semifinal match, followed by a 279 from Ashlynn Hill, a 277 from Elizabeth Quarles and a 273 from Ryson Haag. Summer Bearden also shot for the Panthers and finished with a 233, which included a 99 out of 100 in the prone position.
The host Indians saw all five of their shooters post scores of 283 or better, including a 293 from Maddy Moyer and a 291 from Liv Lusky.
Ridgeland finished the season with an average score 17 points higher than its previous school record and posted the three highest single-match scores in program history with a 1125, a 1130 and a 1131.
Hill, Moore and Quarles tied for fifth overall in Area 10 (289) for the best single-day score during the year, just two points away from the top spot. Hill was Area 10's top shooter for the season in both the standing (97) and kneeling positions (100).
LaFayette was unable to make the drive to Camden County to face the Wildcats in their semifinal match and forfeited to the hosts to end their season.
