The 2022-23 rifle season came to a close for the Ridgeland Panthers on Thursday with a 1158-1110 loss to state powerhouse Lumpkin County in Dahlonega.

Madeline Moore led the way for Ridgeland with a 281 in the semifinal match, followed by a 279 from Ashlynn Hill, a 277 from Elizabeth Quarles and a 273 from Ryson Haag. Summer Bearden also shot for the Panthers and finished with a 233, which included a 99 out of 100 in the prone position.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

