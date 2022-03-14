Walker County's two high school rifle teams finished in the top three at the Area 10 meet at Cartersville High School this past Friday.
Ridgeland took the top spot with 1,116 points, including 42 center hits. Cherokee (1,105-29) was second, followed by LaFayette (1,100-34) and Dalton (1,092-38) in a tight race for the title.
The rest of the team standings featured Cartersville (1,062-27), Etowah (1,060-31) and Sonoraville (909-13).
The Ramblers posted 391 points to edge in front after the first round in the prone shooting position, but the Panthers put up a meet-best score of 356 in the difficult standing position round to pull in front by 11 total points.
Cherokee took top honors in the kneeling position with a 373, but it wasn't enough to overtake Ridgeland, who put up a 372 to hang on to the lead and secure the win. LaFayette, who had a 343 in standing, scored a 369 in kneeling to stave off Dalton for third place.
Individually, Kayla Brewer was the top marksman for Ridgeland and for the tournament with an overall 286 (out of 300) and a meet-best 17 center hits. Brewer had a 99 in prone and a meet-best 93 in standing to go with a 94 in kneeling.
Mackenzie Hunter was next for Ridgeland with a 279, while the rest of the team score included a 277 from Elizabeth Quarles and a 274 from Ryson Haag. Madeline Moore also competed and posted a 250, but only the top four scores counted toward the team total.
The Panthers' score of 1,116 was the second-highest total in the program's history.
LaFayette's JROTC rifle team, who also finished the regular season third in the Area 10 standings, got a 279 from Cherish Finley, a 278 from Shelby Hudson, a 273 from Jacob Gilbreath and a 270 from Elijah Webb. Abby Sansing also shot for the Ramblers and posted a 268.
Hudson and Gilbreath matched Brewer with 99's in prone. They were the only three shooters in the competition to post 99's in any discipline.
Hunter and Finley were named to the All-Area Team 1, while Hudson was a Team 2 selection. Hunter and Hudson were also recognized for perfect 100's during the season.
In addition, Hunter was recognized as the only shooter from Area 10 to have qualified for the state competition as she posted an average of 281.83 during the regular season.
Up next will be the GHSA team state tournament. LaFayette will face Southeast Bulloch on Wednesday at 1 p.m. in match that will be held at Ridgeland's indoor range, while the Panthers will be taking on Benedictine Military School from Savannah in the first round. The date and time for that meet was unknown as of press time.