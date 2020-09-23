The Ridgeland High School Rifle Team and the Midway USA Foundation will be hosting the 2020 Hometown Challenge during the month of October.
The Hometown Challenge is a virtual fundraising shoot and sweepstakes, featuring multiple disciplines and allowing youth and adults to test their shooting skills on a national stage at the local range.
The shooting competition will serve as a fundraiser for Ridgeland's team endowment. A total of 100 percent of the entry fees will benefit the school's rifle teams and donations will be matched. Additionally, donors will gain entry into a multi-prize sweepstakes.
Registration will be open from Oct. 1-31. Participants may make a $20 donation online at MidwayUSAFoundation.org/HTC or may mail a registration form with the check donation by downloading the registration form online at the above website. After registering, participants should contact Coach Carl Gentry to schedule a day and time to shoot at Ridgeland's new state-of-the-art indoor air rifle range.
Participants will use 60-shot air rifles and all community members are invited.
Each event entry will also receive a sweepstakes ticket and participants may enter as many times as they like for additional chances to win. Prizes include coolers, firearms, ammunition, glasses and more.
For more information, contact Gentry at 423-991-4268 or by email (carlgentry@walkerschools.org).