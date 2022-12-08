Ridgeland Panthers

One week after the Ridgeland rifle team posted a home win over county neighbor LaFayette, the Panthers made the trip down Highway 27 to face off with the Ramblers again on Thursday, and the results turned out to be the same.

Ridgeland led by four after the first round of shooting and proceeded to build on that advantage through the next two rounds to claim the victory, 1105-1082.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

