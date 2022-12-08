One week after the Ridgeland rifle team posted a home win over county neighbor LaFayette, the Panthers made the trip down Highway 27 to face off with the Ramblers again on Thursday, and the results turned out to be the same.
Ridgeland led by four after the first round of shooting and proceeded to build on that advantage through the next two rounds to claim the victory, 1105-1082.
Ridgeland led 383-379 after shooting in the prone position. They increased the lead to 13 points after the standing round and pulled farther ahead after all shots were fired in the kneeling position.
Elizabeth Quarles and Ashlynn Hill both had a 280 for the Black-and-White, followed by a 279 from Ryson Haag and a 266 by Madeline Moore.
Also shooting for the Panthers on Thursday was Summer Bearden (256), Kooper Keith (251), Kaleb Oster (243) and Ever Carvajal (237).
LaFayette also got a 280 from Shelby Hudson. Elijah Webb fired a 269, as did Austin Jenkins, while Landon Hasty completed the team score with a 264.
Also shooting for the Ramblers was McKenna Gunter (252), Maeli Bowers (245) and Kevin Barfield (239).
Ridgeland (3-1) will host LaFayette (2-2) again next Thursday in the final match for both teams before the holiday break.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.