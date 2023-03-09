Ridgeland Panthers

Ridgeland's rifle team punched its ticket to the semifinal round of the GHSA state playoffs with a comfortable win over visiting Douglas County on Thursday.

The Panthers fell one point shy of tying their all-time highest score as they cruised to a 1130-1071 victory.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In