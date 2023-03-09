Ridgeland's rifle team punched its ticket to the semifinal round of the GHSA state playoffs with a comfortable win over visiting Douglas County on Thursday.
The Panthers fell one point shy of tying their all-time highest score as they cruised to a 1130-1071 victory.
Up by just seven points after the first round of shooting (prone position), Ridgeland took the always-difficult standing round by 34 points before winning the third and final round (kneeling) by 18.
Ashlynn Hill posted rounds of 94, 95 and 96 to lead the Black-and-White with a 285. Summer Bearden had one of her best days of the year with a 284 (95, 93, 96), followed by Madeline Moore at 281 (98, 88, 95) and Ryson Haag at 280 (97, 89, 94). Elizabeth Quarles also shot for the Panthers and finished with a 268 (94, 85, 89).
Ridgeland's top four scorers were in the top five overall on Thursday and all five of their scorers placed in the top seven. Douglas County's top shooter, Jin Wang, shot a 280 (95, 87, 98).
Up next for Ridgeland will be a match against either Midtown or heavily-favored Lumpkin County, the champions of Area 6. Lumpkin County was a state finalist a year ago and won the state title in 2012.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.