Ridgeland Panthers

The Ridgeland Panthers fell behind early in the match, but rallied to defeat cross county neighbor LaFayette, 1,113-1,096 in a rifle match in Rossville on Thursday.

The Ramblers took a two-point lead after the first round in the prone shooting position. Ridgeland came back to go up by 16 after the second round, which took place in the difficult standing position, before adding to its lead in the kneeling round.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In