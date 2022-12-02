The Ridgeland Panthers fell behind early in the match, but rallied to defeat cross county neighbor LaFayette, 1,113-1,096 in a rifle match in Rossville on Thursday.
The Ramblers took a two-point lead after the first round in the prone shooting position. Ridgeland came back to go up by 16 after the second round, which took place in the difficult standing position, before adding to its lead in the kneeling round.
Ridgeland, whose score was a season-high, got a 284 (out of 300) from Madeline Moore, a 283 from Ashlynn Hill, a 276 from Elizabeth Quarles and a 270 from team captain Ryson Haag.
Also shooting for the Panthers were Summer Bearden (268) and Kooper Keith (245), but only the top four highest scores are counted in the team total.
Elijah Webb and Shelby Hudson also shot 284's for LaFayette, followed by Austin Jenkins with a 275, McKenna Gunter with a 253, Landon Hasty with a 246 and Kevin Barfield with a 222.
Moore was the day's overall top shooter. Moore had 15 center hits (inner 10's) on the target to give her the tiebreaker over Webb (14) and Hudson (10).
Both teams are now 2-1 on the season. They will meet against on Thursday, Dec. 8, this time in LaFayette.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.