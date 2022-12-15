The Ridgeland High School rifle team will take a 4-1 record into the Christmas break after a 1,116-1,091 home victory over LaFayette on Thursday.
Ridgeland held a three-point lead after the first round of shooting in the prone position, but put some distance between themselves and their county rivals with a 16-point advantage in the standing position. They would take the kneeling position round by 15 points to secure the victory.
Elizabeth Quarles shot a 285 with 12 center hits for the Panthers. Ashlynn Hill had a 284 with 13 center hits. Ryson Haag (277-9) and Summer Bearden (270-6) completed the team score. Also shooting for Ridgeland on Thursday was Madeline Moore (269-11) and Kooper Keith (263-7).
Shelby Hudson had a 285 with 16 center hits for LaFayette, followed by Elijah Webb (275-10), Austin Jenkins (271-9) and McKenna Gunter (260-2). Landon Hasty (254-4) also participated for the Ramblers.
Hudson's 16 center hits gave her the tiebreaker against Quarles and made her the top shooter of the day.
Ridgeland's next match will be Jan. 12 at Cherokee High school, while LaFayette (2-3) will shoot that same afternoon at home against Allatoona.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.