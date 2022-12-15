Ridgeland Panthers

The Ridgeland High School rifle team will take a 4-1 record into the Christmas break after a 1,116-1,091 home victory over LaFayette on Thursday.

Ridgeland held a three-point lead after the first round of shooting in the prone position, but put some distance between themselves and their county rivals with a 16-point advantage in the standing position. They would take the kneeling position round by 15 points to secure the victory.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

